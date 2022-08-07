NewsVideos

India's new flight of success in space

In the 75th year of independence, India's new flight of success in space ... ISRO successfully launched the 'AzadiSAT' made by school students. ISRO created history by launching the first SSLV at 9.18 am. Countdown had started in Sriharikota from 6.30 am.. 'AzadiSAT' was made by 750 girl students from 75 schools of the country

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
In the 75th year of independence, India's new flight of success in space ... ISRO successfully launched the 'AzadiSAT' made by school students. ISRO created history by launching the first SSLV at 9.18 am. Countdown had started in Sriharikota from 6.30 am.. 'AzadiSAT' was made by 750 girl students from 75 schools of the country

All Videos

ISRO will launch its smallest commercial rocket
5:59
 ISRO will launch its smallest commercial rocket
What did Ashok Gehlot say on rape?
6:6
What did Ashok Gehlot say on rape?
Youth attacked in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
3:42
Youth attacked in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
KCR's boycott from NITI Aayog meeting
8:38
KCR's boycott from NITI Aayog meeting
Active member of ISIS caught in Batla House
4:18
Active member of ISIS caught in Batla House

Trending Videos

5:59
ISRO will launch its smallest commercial rocket
6:6
What did Ashok Gehlot say on rape?
3:42
Youth attacked in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
8:38
KCR's boycott from NITI Aayog meeting
4:18
Active member of ISIS caught in Batla House
Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,Breaking News,breaking live news,ISRO,isro live,ISRO launch,isro sslv,isro sslv launch,isro sslv launch live,isro sslv live,isro sslv d1,ISRO rocket launch,isro launch today,SSLV,sslv isro,sslv isro launch,sslv test,sslv rocket launch,sslv rocket live,sslv rocket launch live,sslv mission,isro smallest rocket,isro smallest satellite,isro small satellite launch vehicle,smallest rocket launch,india newrocket,