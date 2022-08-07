India's new flight of success in space

In the 75th year of independence, India's new flight of success in space ... ISRO successfully launched the 'AzadiSAT' made by school students. ISRO created history by launching the first SSLV at 9.18 am. Countdown had started in Sriharikota from 6.30 am.. 'AzadiSAT' was made by 750 girl students from 75 schools of the country

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

