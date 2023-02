videoDetails

Investigation In Asaduddin Owaisi's House Attack Case Intensifies, Delhi Police Team Arrives

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

The investigation in AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's house attack case has intensified. Delhi Police team has reached Owaisi's house and will interrogate CCTV footage of the neighboring house. The stone pelting incident at Owaisi's house took last night.