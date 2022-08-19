Janmashtami Celebration 2022: India celebrates Janmashtami today

Today the whole country is celebrating Janmashtami as the birthday of Lord Krishna. Grand preparations have been made on this occasion in temples across the country specially in Mathura. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Mathura on this occasion.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

