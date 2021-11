Kangana Ranaut awarded with Padma Shri

Padma awards are being awarded to those who have done outstanding work in various fields. Padma awards are being given to 119 people in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 7 people will be honored with the biggest Padma Vibhushan award in the list of Padma Awards for the year 2021. Actress Kangana Ranaut was awarded the Padma Shri award.