Karnataka: Lingayat Math saint Shivamurthy Muruga arrested for sexual abuse

Shivamurthy Murugha Swamy of Sri Murugha Matha in Chitradurga in Karnataka has been arrested in a sexual abuse case. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

