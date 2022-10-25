Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Politics erupts in India over UK PM Rishi Sunak

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

A political storm has arisen in India after Rishi Sunak became Britain's PM. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has asked whether any minority face in India will become the Prime Minister in the country by following the footsteps of Britain. On the other hand, BJP has retaliated and asked whether Mehbooba will be able to accept a minority CM in Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, the Congress said that it has happened only in the past 8 years when we have to learn from foreign nations.