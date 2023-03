videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson attacks PM Modi and BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

Enforcement Directorate and CBI raids are going on on many leaders across the country. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has received ED's call twice. Watch the debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.