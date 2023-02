videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Neither pulses, nor flour... IMF's 'slap' too!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

Today we will talk about Pakistan suffering from hunger and debt. IMF has refused to give loan to Pakistan for the time being and said that right now they need to think more before giving loan to Pakistan, the special thing is that the grounds on which Pakistan was to get the loan, Pakistan has not submitted those documents and Didn't even prepare.