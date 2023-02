videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan is dying its own death?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

The death toll in a Taliban suicide attack on a mosque in a high-security area of ​​Peshawar city in Pakistan has risen to 61 after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque packed with worshipers on Monday, injuring more than 150 people. See in Kasam Samvidhan Ki, is Pakistan dying its own death?