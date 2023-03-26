videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: SP president accuses Congress and BJP for insulting regional parties

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 12:22 AM IST

Before the 2024 general elections, there has been an earthquake in the country's politics. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament has been abolished. Now the rebellion of the regional parties against the Congress is reflected in the statement of Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav said that the Congress party should give a chance to smaller parties to come forward. The SP president has accused Congress and BJP of insulting regional parties. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.