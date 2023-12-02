trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694448
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
As per latest reports, Indian Navy has told the country that it is keeping a close eye on every action of China in the sea. Therefore, the Indian Navy is continuously increasing its strength manifold. Let us tell you that another powerful weapon is also going to be added to the strength of the Indian Navy.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Play Icon5:50
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
Play Icon3:22
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
NMC Logo Row: '...If you have problems then go to Pakistan', says BJP leader CT Ravi
Play Icon3:29
NMC Logo Row: '...If you have problems then go to Pakistan', says BJP leader CT Ravi
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
Play Icon2:24
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
Play Icon0:39
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur

Trending Videos

Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
play icon5:50
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
play icon3:22
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
NMC Logo Row: '...If you have problems then go to Pakistan', says BJP leader CT Ravi
play icon3:29
NMC Logo Row: '...If you have problems then go to Pakistan', says BJP leader CT Ravi
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
play icon2:24
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
play icon0:39
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
Indian Navy,China pakistan,indian navy on china pakistan,china on indian ocean,