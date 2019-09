Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo manhandled at Jadavpur University

Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled and gheraoed by a group of students of Jadavpur University (JU) during his visit to the campus to attend an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Kolkata on Thursday. Watch this video to know more.