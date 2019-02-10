हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kumbh 2019: Helicopter shower flowers from the sky on people and sadhus

A helicopter is showering flowers from the sky on the people and sadhus at the Kumbh.

Feb 10, 2019, 08:38 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Kumbh 2019: People who were unable to visit Kumbh must bath with 'Ganga Jal'