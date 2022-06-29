NewsVideos

Maharashtra Crisis: Is Uddhav Government ready for the floor test?

A hearing is going on in the Supreme Court regarding the Maharashtra floor test. The counsel for the Uddhav government has argued in the court that it is not right to have a floor test before the decision on the disqualification of the MLAs.

|Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 08:37 PM IST
