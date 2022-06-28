Maharashtra Political Crisis: MLA Deepak Kesarkar has a special talk with Zee News

Talking to Zee News amid the political crisis of Maharashtra, rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that he will definitely return to Maharashtra and go straight for floor test, no strategy can be revealed at this moment.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

Talking to Zee News amid the political crisis of Maharashtra, rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that he will definitely return to Maharashtra and go straight for floor test, no strategy can be revealed at this moment.