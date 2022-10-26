NewsVideos

Major train accident in Jharkhand’s Koderma, 53 wagons of goods train derailed

|Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
A major train accident has happened in Koderma, Jharkhand. The news of a goods train derailment in Koderma is coming to the fore. 53 coaches of goods train derailed

