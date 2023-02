videoDetails

Maulana Arshad Madani Makes Controversial Remarks On Religion

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

On the last day of Jamed's convention, Maulana Arshad Madani said such thing that the saints and sages got angry and went away. He made controversial remarks by equating Allah and Om. Hearing this, the saints and Jain sages sitting on the dais got up and went away.