MCD Election Voting 2022: Manish Sisodia targeted BJP, said, 'BJP does not work, it abuses

|Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
Commenting on Delhi MCD elections, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strongly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that 'BJP does not work, it abuses.'

