Mega coverage on Zee News in Gyanvapi case

Varanasi district court will deliver its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case today. The judgment is very important at this point as it will further lead to whether this matter is worth hearing or not. At present, more than 250 police personnel have been deployed in the Varanasi court complex. Strict monitoring is being done through dog squad.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

Varanasi district court will deliver its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case today. The judgment is very important at this point as it will further lead to whether this matter is worth hearing or not. At present, more than 250 police personnel have been deployed in the Varanasi court complex. Strict monitoring is being done through dog squad.