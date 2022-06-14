Moosewala Murder Case: Lawrence Bishnoi's transit remand sought

In the Sidhu Moosewala case, Punjab Police has sought transit remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in the Moosewala murder case and the police claim that Lawrence is the mastermind of the murder.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

