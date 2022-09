MP Navneet Rana creates ruckus at police station in Amravati

A video of Navneet Rana, MP from Amravati has surfaced. In this video, Navneet Rana was seen very furious at the police station. She had reached there regarding a 'Love Jihad' case.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

A video of Navneet Rana, MP from Amravati has surfaced. In this video, Navneet Rana was seen very furious at the police station. She had reached there regarding a 'Love Jihad' case.