Mumbai: ''Agarbatti causes pollution, Noise Pollution due to Shankhnaad - Not allowed to perform pooja''

As per the family's claim the Hindus are not allowed to perform pooja as per their rituals. They say ''Agarbatti causes pollution and noise pollution is caused due to Sankhnaad". All of this is happening in 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' Bal Thackeray's city Mumbai, which is now ruled by his son Uddhav Thackeray. Will he take any action?