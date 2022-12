videoDetails

Namaste India: Big conspiracy to terrorize Punjab failed, many weapons including 2 AK-47 recovered in Abohar

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Two days ago, there was a rocket launcher attack on the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab. Right now the investigation of this matter was going on and a terror incident has been found in Abohar, Punjab. Many weapons including 2 AK-47, pistols have been recovered in it. BSF has started a search operation regarding this.