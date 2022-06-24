NewsVideos

Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination for President today

Draupadi Murmu, former governor of Jharkhand and NDA's presidential candidate, will file nomination at the Parliament House today. On this occasion, big leaders of NDA including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers of many states will be present.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 09:46 AM IST
