Namaste India : Libyan security forces rescue migrants from drowning

In Libya, the Coast Guard has rescued 17 migrants by running an operation. These immigrants were trying to escape illegally through the Mediterranean Sea but when they started sinking, the Libyan security forces saved them.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

