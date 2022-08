Nation pays tributes to ITBP jawans martyred in Pahalgam bus accident

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutant Governor Manoj Sinha bids last adieu to the ITBP personnel martyred in a bus accident in Pahalagam. Everyone's eyes were moist while paying tribute to the soldiers

Aug 17, 2022

