Nupur Sharma Row: Lawyer in Ghaziabad receives 'beheading' threat

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a lawyer has received beheading threats. These threatening posters have been pasted at the lawyer's house. It is being told that the anti-social elements who are behind this threat are angry with for him supporting Nupur Sharma and Kanhaiya Lal.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

