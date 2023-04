videoDetails

Opposition MLAs creates a ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Opposition MLAs have created a ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Amidst the proceedings of the House, BJP leaders said that the government has failed to stop the violence and Hindus are being targeted in this matter. The Bihar government is saving the rioters