PAK Army's affair... Pakistan Ghanchakkar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

The situation in Pakistan is very bad and it is on the path to poverty. Shahbaz's government has now dropped an atomic bomb of inflation on poor Pakistan. After eating and drinking, the price of medicine named Paracetamol has increased. There are reports in the Pakistani media that Pakistan's army is behind the country not getting the loan. Watch this special report in video