Pak Vs Zim T20 WC: Shoaib Akhtar says on Pakistan's poor performance

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Team India has reached the top in T20 World Cup by performing brilliantly once again. While on other hand, there is an outcry in Pakistan after humiliating defeat against Zimbabwe. Know what Former Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar commented on this.