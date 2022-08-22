Patna: Police personnel use lathi charge on TET qualified candidates

The barbaric face of the police-administration has come to the fore in Patna, the capital of Bihar. The policemen lashed badly with sticks on the students protesting here. During this, an officer dropped the student on the ground and hurled sticks at him, whose video is going viral.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

The barbaric face of the police-administration has come to the fore in Patna, the capital of Bihar. The policemen lashed badly with sticks on the students protesting here. During this, an officer dropped the student on the ground and hurled sticks at him, whose video is going viral.