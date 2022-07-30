NewsVideos

Petrol will no longer be available in the bottle

Pilibhit News: Petrol is not available in bottles and cans at petrol pumps. In such a situation, a young man tied the bike's petrol tank to the bicycle and reached the petrol pump, after which the salesman filled oil in the tank tied on the bicycle. During this, someone made a video of this whole matter and made it viral.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
Pilibhit News: Petrol is not available in bottles and cans at petrol pumps. In such a situation, a young man tied the bike's petrol tank to the bicycle and reached the petrol pump, after which the salesman filled oil in the tank tied on the bicycle. During this, someone made a video of this whole matter and made it viral.

All Videos

Will Afghanistan join CPEC?
4:27
Will Afghanistan join CPEC?
A strange case of divorce has come to light in Moradabad
3:43
 A strange case of divorce has come to light in Moradabad
security forces encountered terrorists in Baramulla
0:42
security forces encountered terrorists in Baramulla
Namate India: Digvijay grabbed the collar of a policeman.
2:47
Namate India: Digvijay grabbed the collar of a policeman.
Namaste India: Will the 'yogi model' work in Karnataka?
2:44
Namaste India: Will the 'yogi model' work in Karnataka?

Trending Videos

4:27
Will Afghanistan join CPEC?
3:43
A strange case of divorce has come to light in Moradabad
0:42
security forces encountered terrorists in Baramulla
2:47
Namate India: Digvijay grabbed the collar of a policeman.
2:44
Namaste India: Will the 'yogi model' work in Karnataka?
Pilibhit,Petrol price hike,petrol price,Petrol,pilibhit news,petrol prices,Petrol price India,petrol diesel price,Petrol Price in India,today petrol price,pilibhit case,price of petrol,petrol diesel price hike,Petrol diesel prices,Delhi Petrol price,petrol diesel price india,petrol diesel price news today,pilibhit police,Pilibhit DM,mp pilibhit,