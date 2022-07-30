Petrol will no longer be available in the bottle

Pilibhit News: Petrol is not available in bottles and cans at petrol pumps. In such a situation, a young man tied the bike's petrol tank to the bicycle and reached the petrol pump, after which the salesman filled oil in the tank tied on the bicycle. During this, someone made a video of this whole matter and made it viral.

Jul 30, 2022

