PM Modi Addresses India Energy Week,says, 'It Has Brought A New Opportunity For Investors'

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Karnataka visit today. During the visit, he inaugurated the biggest helicopter factory of HAL. Along with this, he announced E20 Petrol in 11 states. During the address, PM Modi said, 'It has brought a new opportunity for all the investors'.Watch full speech.