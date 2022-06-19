PM Modi: Completing Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in a short span wasn't easy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. During this, he said that today Delhi has received a very beautiful gift of modern infrastructure from the Central Government. It was not easy to prepare the Integrated Transit Corridor in such a short time. The roads around which this corridor is built is one of the busiest roads in Delhi.
