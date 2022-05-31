हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Modi In Shimla: Prime Minister's road show in Shimla

PM Modi In Shimla: शिमला में प्रधानमंत्री का रोड शो PM Modi In Shimla: Prime Minister's road show in Shimla प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी हिमाचल प्रदेश के शिमला में रोड शो कर रहे हैं. पीएम मोदी गरीब कल्याण सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेंगे. इस दौरान वो पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि की 11वीं किस्त भी जारी करेंगे. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a road show in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi will participate in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan. During this, he will also release the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

May 31, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

