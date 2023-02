videoDetails

'PM Modi' inaugurated the first phase in Dausa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the expressway to the country and the people of Dausa. More than 1.5 lakh saplings have been planted in Sohna- Dausa section. Now from Delhi to Jaipur will reach in just 3:30 hours by this expressway.