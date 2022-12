videoDetails

PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad hospital to meet his mother

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben's health deteriorated after which she was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. Now his condition is said to be stable and PM Modi has also reached Ahmedabad to meet his mother.