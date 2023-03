videoDetails

PM Modi Security Breach: Home Ministry's letter to Punjab government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Breach in PM Modi's security: Regarding the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Secretary wrote a letter to the Punjab government, asking what action has been taken against those who put letters in the security during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Punjab last year.