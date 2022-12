videoDetails

Police revealed secrets in Tunisha Suicide Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Police have issued a statement in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. According to the police, Tunisha Sharma and Sheejan Khan had a friendship. Tunisha Sharma was in tension after Sheejan Khan's breakup. Co-star Sheezan Khan has been produced in the Vasai court.