Rahul Gandhi attacks center, says,'Government has control over institutions like media and judiciary'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi interacted with British MPs in London on Monday. He said that in India the mikes of the opposition leaders are switched off in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi said that institutions like journalism and judiciary have been captured by the government.