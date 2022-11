Rahul Gandhi held a press conference amid Bharat Jodo Yatra, and says,' not traveling for politics'

Rahul was addressing a press conference in Indore on Monday under Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that today there is an atmosphere of fear and hatred in the country. It is my responsibility to do something against fear and hatred.