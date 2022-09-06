NewsVideos

Rahul Gandhi Promises Freebies ahead of Gujarat polls

What will be the issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? The question is whether Modi vs free politics will be an issue. On one side there is Prime Minister Modi who says that it will cause damage while on the other side there are some leaders who are promising to give freebies.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
