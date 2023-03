videoDetails

Raj Kumar Anand gets charge of education department, Kailash Gehlot to handle finance department

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has resigned after his arrest in Delhi liquor policy scam case. Now, Rajkumar Anand has got additional charge of education department. At the same time, resignation has also been taken from Satyendar Jain and now Kailash Gehlot will take over the responsibility of Finance Department in his place. Watch 100 big news of the day in this report.