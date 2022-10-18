हिन्दी
Rajnath Singh called PM Modi the second Gandhi
|
Updated:
Oct 18, 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described PM Modi as the second leader of the country after Mahatma Gandhi who understands the pulse of the country.
2:27
Zee Top 10: Pressure was made to join BJP says Sisodia
0:53
Neha Malik: भोजपुरी हसीना ने पैंट खिसकाकर दिए बोल्ड पोज, फोटोज देख फैंस के छूटे पसीने!
0:20
Urfi Javed: लड़कों के बीच खड़े होकर उर्फी झूल रही थीं झूला, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा.. जैसे-तैसे बची इज्जत
0:32
Sapna Choudhary: ना सूट ना सलवार, इस बार सपना चौधरी ने ऐसे कपड़े पहनकर सड़क के बीचोंबीच लगाए ठुमके, तहलका मचा रहा Video
1:2
Chanakya Niti: इन 5 प्रकार की स्त्रियों से शादी की तो चमकेगा भाग्य, पुरुष रखें ध्यान
