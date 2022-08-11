Rajouri Encounter: Conspiracy to repeat Uri terror attack in Rajouri

Two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an army base in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. After this, both the terrorists were killed in the encounter. While 3 soldiers were martyred. AK-47 and 5 grenades, 300 rounds of cartridges, 9 magazines have been recovered from the slain terrorists.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

Two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an army base in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. After this, both the terrorists were killed in the encounter. While 3 soldiers were martyred. AK-47 and 5 grenades, 300 rounds of cartridges, 9 magazines have been recovered from the slain terrorists.