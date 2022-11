Ravi Shankar Prasad reacts to Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ remark on PM

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

Congress Party National President Mallikarjun Kharge, during an election rally in Gujarat, taunting PM Modi for seeking votes on his face, asked if you have 100 heads like Ravana? During a conversation with Zee News on this matter, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that Congress has hatred towards PM Modi.