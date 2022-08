RJ vaishnavi is explaining the way to start your day on a positive note

RJ Vaishnavi is telling how to start the day positively in an atmosphere of negativity. Understand how music can play an important role in this in the morning.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

RJ Vaishnavi is telling how to start the day positively in an atmosphere of negativity. Understand how music can play an important role in this in the morning.