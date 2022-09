RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya responds to Congress tweet

RSS has now responded to Congress's tweet. Joint General Secretary of RSS Manmohan Vaidya has said that the country does not run with contempt and the generations of Congress have been anti-RSS.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

RSS has now responded to Congress's tweet. Joint General Secretary of RSS Manmohan Vaidya has said that the country does not run with contempt and the generations of Congress have been anti-RSS.