sabotage against the rebellion of shivsena

The biggest news on the politics of Maharashtra is coming from Pune. Where Shiv Sainiks vandalized the office of Tanaji Sawant, MLA of Eknath Shinde faction. After the attack on the office, an atmosphere of chaos is being seen there.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

