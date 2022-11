Satyendar Jain Video: BJP's attack on the video of 13 September 2022, 'Kejriwal should take the resignation of Satyendar'

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Another video of Delhi Aam Aadmi Party Minister Satyendar Jain has went viral. This video is being of 13th September. In this video, Satyendar Jain is seen communicating with suspended jail superintendent. BJP retaliated on this video and said that AAP's lie has been caught. Arvind Kejriwal should take the resignation of Satyendar Jain.